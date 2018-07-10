Manchester United Take to Twitter to Celebrate a Huge Week of Occasions for the Club

All eyes will firmly be on Russia this week with the World Cup semi-finals and final set to round off what has been a spectacular tournament. It’s not just Russia where people have been celebrating this week, as Manchester United also have an exciting week ahead.

The club have taken to Twitter to commemorate landmark fixtures for their players and birthday celebrations.

Monday: 🎂

Tuesday: 🇫🇷🆚🇧🇪

Wednesday: 🦁🦁🦁

Thursday: 🎁

Saturday: 🥉

Sunday: 🛫 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 9, 2018

More details were disclosed on the official website of why this week is so important for many of Manchester United’s players, the weekly breakdown is as follows.

On Monday England’s own Ashley Young will be celebrating his 33rd birthday and he’ll be doing so in style with his history-making England team mates. England reached their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years by beating Sweden on Saturday, so Young will be celebrating his birthday in Russia.

Young was expected to be a squad option for Gareth Southgate but he has been a regular starter for England and has rolled back the years with some excellent displays for the Three Lions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Tuesday sees Manchester United’s two most expensive players Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku go head to head in the other World Cup semi-final. The two firm fan favourites will square off as France face Belgium in Saint Petersburg with a place in the final up for grabs.

On Wednesday it’s England’s turn to hopefully make more history, by reaching just a second ever World Cup final. It’s 52 years since the Three Lions have been that far and United will be well represented in the game as Young will be joined by fellow club team mates Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones.

United full-back Luke Shaw will be celebrating the second of the week’s birthdays, he turns 23 on Thursday. Then the world tunes into one last game before the World Cup final with the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

United are guaranteed to be represented in this fixture and will also be represented in the World Cup final the following day. How many United players are involved in each game will depend on this week’s round of fixtures.

The players who aren’t involved at the World Cup will also be flying out to the pre-season training camp in the USA on Sunday. The Red Devils have fixtures lined up against Club America, San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid. Their World Cup stars will link up with the team in the US after an extended break.