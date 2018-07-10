Neymar Tells PSG Bosses to Sign Former Barcelona Teammate to Keep Him Happy in Paris

Neymar has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain to sign former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez as he accepts that he will remain a PSG player next season.

Rumours have been swirling all summer about Neymar’s future amid links to both Real Madrid and Manchester United, although he will supposedly remain a PSG player next year according to AS (via Daily Mirror).

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Accepting that he will remain in the French capital, AS claim the 26-year-old has told bosses in Paris to sign his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in the hopes that he will regain some form following a disappointing World Cup for the Brazilian.

Neymar has formed an impressive partnership with forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe as PSG stormed to the Ligue 1 title last season, although his relationship with Cavani remains strained after the players fell out over penalty duties.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

And it now looks as if Neymar will try to convince the French side to sign Cavani’s international teammate for the upcoming season.

Barcelona will surely be reluctant to sell the former Liverpool man – particularly after their primary transfer target Antoine Griezmann committed his future to Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to L’Equipe in May, Neymar discussed the transfer rumours regarding his future.

“All transfer windows, we talk about these things.” he said.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“I’m not in a moment to talk about anything. Everyone knows what I came here to do, the goals I have.

"Now, my goals is to do the World Cup, not to talk about transfer or not, I spend my whole life, every transfer window, we talk about it, it's a bit annoying."