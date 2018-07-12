African Winger Confirms Liverpool Interest as Transfer Rumours Ramp Up Ahead of Possible Summer Move

Gent winger Moses Simon has revealed that Liverpool have shown an interest in signing him this summer, but has also confirmed that no concrete bid has yet been made.





The 23-year-old Nigerian had an impressive season with Gent, but missed out an a place in the Super Eagles' World Cup squad due to a thigh injury sustained in a training session.

It's understood that the injury is not thought to be serious however, and Simon himself has confirmed that there was substance to reports that Liverpool were interested in him.

Speaking to AOI Football, Simon revealed that whilst he was still a Gent player, the Reds' interest was genuine.

He said: “Well, for now, I’m still a player of KAA Gent; obviously, there was interest from Liverpool but nothing is concrete for now."

It's unclear where Simon would fit into Liverpool's current set-up, with the Merseyside club already in possession of an array of attacking talent. For the moment though, the Nigerian is remaining focused on matters to do with the Belgian club.

He added: “I’m currently in Holland with the rest of the squad and we are getting ready for the new season. We have a game against PAOK in two days; hopefully, I might play in that one.”

Liverpool have already made signings this summer, with Naby Keita arriving after a deal was agreed with RB Leipzig last year, while Fabinho has also joined from Monaco with Xherdan Shaqiri thought to be close to sealing a switch from Stoke to Anfield.