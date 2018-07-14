Chelsea Announce Signing of Napoli Midfielder Jorginho on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Chelsea have made their first major signing of the summer within hours of Maurizio Sarri's arrival, signing Jorginho from Napoli.

The Brazil-born Italian midfielder played under Sarri at the Stadio San Paolo last season and Chelsea beat Manchester City to secure his signature.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Blues and will take the number 5 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea," Jorginho said on Chelsea's official website. "It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win."

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad. 

"He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge."

From his role as a deep-lying playmaker, Jorginho was a valuable part of a Napoli side which racked up their highest ever Serie A points tally last season, though they finished as Serie A runners-up to Juventus.

