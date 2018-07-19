Roma Ace Speaks Out on 'Disappointment' of Losing Alisson as Superstar Keeper Nears Liverpool Switch

Roma midfielder Diego Perotti has spoken of his disappointment in seeing his teammate Alisson leave the club, as the Brazilian goalkeeper edges closer to sealing his big money move to Liverpool.

Discussing the imminent departure of his teammate in an interview with Sky Italia, Perotti admitted his displeasure at seeing Alisson leave the club, stating: "He was a really important goalkeeper for us and his saves rescued a lot of points and games last season, but that is football.

“I will say that a club never acts to damage itself, as every move is made to improve the team overall. We’ll see how it goes at the end of the season. Admittedly, Alisson is a big loss for us, because he’s a great guy, was a strong part of the locker room dynamic and we’re sorry to see him go, but life is like that.

“It happened with [Mohamed] Salah and [Radja] Nainggolan. Roma continued and will carry on, so we must do just as well as last season.”

Liverpool better sign Alisson given he’s gone to the trouble of learning how to play the Allez Allez Allez song on his guitar: pic.twitter.com/N3hRjiGlNa — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 19, 2018

Liverpool are expected to conclude the deal shortly, which will see Alisson become the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game, with the deal set to be worth around £66m. The Reds will expected to challenge for the league title next season, given the hefty investment that has been ploughed into new talents in recent months.

Fans of the Merseyside club are bound to be delighted with the capture, given the issues the club have had with finding a suitable heir to Pepe Reina as the club's regular number one. Alisson is widely regarded as one of the best stoppers in world football, and started in the World Cup for Brazil over Manchester City's first choice keeper Ederson.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he had to convince his midfielder Jordan Henderson to take a rest ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, as the England international was determined to get back into the Reds swing of things as soon as possible following his impressive World Cup campaign with the Three Lions.