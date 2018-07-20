Leicester Make Transfer Decision Over Kasper Schmeichel Amid Chelsea & Roma Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Leicester City have no intention of selling goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, despite the Denmark international being heavily linked with moves to both Chelsea and Roma.

According to football.london, the Foxes will keep their star goalkeeper, with the signing of Liverpool's Danny Ward coming in to provide competition for him, rather than replacing him.

News broke on Thursday that Leicester had agreed a fee with Liverpool for Ward, who was subsequently dropped from Liverpool's friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Thursday night - which he was due to start.

Confusion surrounding the future of Schmeichel has heightened since news broke of Ward's potential move, with the Denmark stopper - who featured for his country in the World Cup this summer - heavily linked with a move to replace either Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois or former Roma star Alisson, who has moved to Liverpool.

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

Alisson's move seemed to have kickstarted a potential 'goalkeeper merry-go-round', with Ward, Schmeichel, Courtois and Petr Cech all seemingly involved.

Leicester have already lost Riyad Mahrez in this transfer window and are not willing to let another of their key players go. The Foxes have always been keen to have three first team goalkeepers on their books, having offered Ben Hamer a new contract before he decided to make the move to Huddersfield Town on a free transfer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

In the case of Cech, it seems clear that he will be staying at Arsenal this summer. His agency, Sport Invest International, denied a move was on the cards, saying: "It is only transfer rumour. Petr is full concentrating on the new season in Arsenal, we did not get any transfer offer."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)