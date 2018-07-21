How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to catch the second game in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, July 21.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 21, 2018

The International Champions Cup gets started up on Friday, July 20, and the second match of the tournament will out Paris Saint-Germain up against Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 21.

In what will be the first match for either team since the World Cup started last month, the two squads will look to put themselves in position to win the trophy in the friendly competition.

PSG has claimed a title in this competition two times. The first one came in 2015 when they were playing in North America and Europe, and then again in 2016, playing in the United States and Europe. Bayern Munich is looking to win the competition for the first time.

The squads will face off in Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

How to Watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

