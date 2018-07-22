Newcastle Boss Benítez Close to Netting Huge £100m Transfer War Chest if He Agrees to Owner Demands

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benítez is rumoured to be on the verge of netting a huge £100m transfer war chest to spend ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, if he agrees to owner Mike Ashley's demands that he signs a new deal keeping him at the club until 2021.

According to a report from the Sun, Ashley is believed to finally be ready to make a breakthrough in the standoff with Benítez, who is thought to be becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of transfer funds available to him. It is unclear whether the Spaniard will sign a new deal, with the promises of a hefty transfer budget far from being set in stone.

Carl Court/GettyImages

In a similar fashion to last season, Newcastle have been tentative with their transfer business in the build-up to the upcoming campaign. So far, Benítez has only managed to sign former loanee Martin Dúbravka, Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer, and bring back last season's fan favourite Kenedy on another loan deal from Chelsea.





Benítez is reportedly attempting to bring in two further signings, with Championship duo Joe Bryan of Bristol City and Federico Fernandez of Swansea City being lined up. The proposed moves are far from the glitz and glamour Toon fans may have been hoping for, and they will be eager for Benítez to sign a new deal if it lands him a significantly larger transfer budget.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Magpies performed well above expectations last season, and managed to finish in 10th place despite having arguably one of the weakest squads in the division. Benítez must be given credit for the tactical nous he showed in helping his side to overachieve last season, and arguably deserves the backing of his employer following his achievements on a shoestring budget.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Benítez could look to sell winger Matt Ritchie, in order to free up the necessary funds to re-sign former player Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace. The England international left the club when they were relegated to the Championship in 2016, but could be tempted back up north following the Magpies' recent return to the top flight.