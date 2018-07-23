Leicester Reportedly Keen on Replacing Departed Riyad Mahrez With Championship Forward

Leicester have set their sights on signing Swansea forward Jordan Ayew, in the wake of Riyad Mahrez's departure from the King Power Stadium.



Ayew, brother of Andre, has been in and out of the Premier League since signing for Aston Villa back in 2015. Ayew has played well in bursts, with statistics suggesting that last season was his best, finishing as Swansea's top scorer with seven Premier League goals.





Despite this, Ayew was relegated with Swansea, suffering his second relegation in three years.

Following the departure of Mahrez for £60m, Leicester will be eager to fill the gap that the Algerian left in the side. Football Ghana report that Jordan Ayew is one of Leicester's key targets, with the Foxes looking to sign the Ghanian for £12m.



Ayew would be a useful acquisition for Leicester, but is still a long way off from replacing former PFA Player of the Year Mahrez, who lit up the league when Leicester became improbable champions back in 2016.

Leicester Cit have brought in a mixture of old and young over the summer transfer window. The signing of Jonny Evans from relegated West Brom improves the quality of the backline, however some Foxes fans may fear that there is a lack of pace at the back should Puel start Evans with Morgan and Fuchs.





Another exciting signing for the Foxes is attacking midfielder James Maddison, who signed from Norwich for £22.5m. At the age of just 21, Maddison could develop into a key player for Leicester in the future.

With still a fair share of the Mahrez transfer fee remaining, Leicester City's soiree into the transfer market probably isn't over just yet.