Forgotten Crystal Palace Star Vows to Make Most of Pre-Season Opportunities Ahead of New Campaign

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams has vowed to make the most of his pre-season opportunities ahead of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old is yet to cement a place in Palace's first team after graduating from the club's academy, with the Welsh international sent out on a number of loan spells in the Championship.

His most recent loan was to Sunderland, although it was a season to forget as Williams' season was blighted by both injury and the Black Cats' relegation to League 1, although the midfielder is hoping for better fortunes in pre-season.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "Pre-season has been good so far. I have managed to stay fit, which is the main thing for me, and I have enjoyed being back in a Palace shirt.

"The main thing for me is keeping fit, and when I have had a good pre-season under my belt, I have been able to have a good season. I had it last year when I went to Sunderland and played four or five games, before an unfortunate shoulder injury.

"But it is vital for me to stay fit and play games and do my best, and I will carry on playing with my heart on my sleeve and trying to do my best for Palace. And whenever I get an opportunity, I will do my best to make the most of it."

Despite playing only 69 games for the Eagles in his career, Williams has earned 18 caps for Wales, four of which came in their run to the Euro 2016 semi finals. The midfielder now hopes to catch the eye of Eagles manager Roy Hodgson in an attempt to break into the Selhurst Park first-team setup once more.