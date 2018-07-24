Forgotten Crystal Palace Star Vows to Make Most of Pre-Season Opportunities Ahead of New Campaign

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams has vowed to make the most of his pre-season opportunities ahead of the new campaign. 

The 24-year-old is yet to cement a place in Palace's first team after graduating from the club's academy, with the Welsh international sent out on a number of loan spells in the Championship.

His most recent loan was to Sunderland, although it was a season to forget as Williams' season was blighted by both injury and the Black Cats' relegation to League 1, although the midfielder is hoping for better fortunes in pre-season.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "Pre-season has been good so far. I have managed to stay fit, which is the main thing for me, and I have enjoyed being back in a Palace shirt.

"The main thing for me is keeping fit, and when I have had a good pre-season under my belt, I have been able to have a good season. I had it last year when I went to Sunderland and played four or five games, before an unfortunate shoulder injury.

"But it is vital for me to stay fit and play games and do my best, and I will carry on playing with my heart on my sleeve and trying to do my best for Palace. And whenever I get an opportunity, I will do my best to make the most of it."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite playing only 69 games for the Eagles in his career, Williams has earned 18 caps for Wales, four of which came in their run to the Euro 2016 semi finals. The midfielder now hopes to catch the eye of Eagles manager Roy Hodgson in an attempt to break into the Selhurst Park first-team setup once more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)