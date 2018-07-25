Spurs Announce Details of Two 'Test Matches' to Open New Stadium Ahead of Premier League Debut

Tottenham Hotspur are set to open their new stadium with two test events ahead of their first Premier League game in the stadium against Liverpool in September.

According to an official club press release, Tottenham will first host an academy fixture at the new stadium to replace White Hart Lane on August 27. A second test match will be hosted on September 1 between Tottenham and Bayern Munich 'Legends' teams.

In order to achieve a safety certificate for the new stadium, Spurs are required to hold two test events with increasing levels of attendances.

The first test match - the academy fixture being hosted at the stadium - is set to clash with Spurs' Premier League away match with Manchester United.

The club is yet announce what maximum capacities will be decided upon for the matches.

According to the club, Spurs supporters will be able to attend the two test events through two ballots - with further details regarding these ballot to be released closer to the date of the games.

Priority is said to be given to season ticket holders and executive members, followed by members of Spurs' One Hotspur+ and then One Hotspur membership programmes. Tickets, should there then be any left afterwards, would be put on general sale.

Spurs' new stadium has a planned capacity of 62,062 - one of the highest in the Premier League.

The stadium also features a world-first dividing retractable football pitch, which retracts to reveal a synthetic turf underneath for use in NFL games - which the stadium will host two of per year, as per a deal agreed during the stadium's construction.

Tottenham played their home football at Wembley in the interim period while the old stadium was demolished, initially struggling at the new stadium - before turning fortunes around significantly.

Spurs finished third in the Premier League last season.