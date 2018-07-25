West Ham United Check Players Into Budget Premier Inn Ahead of Pre-Season Games

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

West Ham might have spent significant money on player transfers this summer, but the club have opted to use a Premier Inn in Romford as their pre-season base, according to The Sun.

The Hammers players have been taking part in double sessions with manager Manuel Pellegrini, in order to boost their fitness ahead of the new Premier League season.

As part of that intensive pre-season training, the Chilean manager asked for the club to book rooms at a hotel close to the club's East London training ground for them to use to get showered and sleep.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The club chose to forgo the nearby five-star hotels in favour of the Romford Central Premier Inn instead. The £54-a-week, three-star hotel is located on the corner of a busy roundabout, but is two miles closer to West Ham's Rush Green training ground.


While it might be a bit of a culture shock to some of the Hammers' new millionaire players, it has meant that boss Pellegrini can spend more time with his squad ahead of their Premier League campaign.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It's an unusual and somewhat humbling experience West Ham have chosen to put their players through, and there might be some discomfort too, given the ongoing heatwave - the hotel does not provide air conditioning.


West Ham have spent £100m on bringing in seven new players this summer already.


The club broke their club record transfer to bring in Felipe Anderson from Italian side Lazio for £47m, while spending a further £17.5m for Borussia Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

French defender Issa Diop cost £22m from Toulouse, while Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi cost a further £10m between them.

Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks have also arrived on free transfers and Pellegrini has admitted he still wants to bring in at least one more new face before the start of the season.

