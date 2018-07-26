'My Statistics Speak for Themselves': Liverpool New Boy Xherdan Shaqiri Hits Back at Critics

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has bullishly defended himself following criticism over his performances at Stoke City last season, claiming that he was the best player in the squad.

The Swiss international hit back at the likes of his former teammate Charlie Adam, and pundit Gary Neville, both of whom criticised him heavily for his underwhelming performances as the Potters were relegated last season.

Addressing the Neville brothers specifically, Shaqiri said as quoted by The Guardian: “They were Man United players. Maybe they don’t like Liverpool!

“I don’t know, it could be that. Some people like you, some people don’t like you. I don’t want to comment on what is said by people I don’t know.

"I think my statistics speak for themselves. I was the top scorer in the team with goals and assists.

"So I don't have to say any more. I think everybody knows I was the best player. I don't listen to what other people say. Some people like you, some people don't. I've played in the Premier League for three years and know what it is about. I can score goals, I can give assists."

The Reds signed Shaqiri for just £13m earlier in the month, triggering his release clause an sealing themselves a bargain deal. The 26-year-old scored eight goals last season, and impressed for Switzerland in the 2018 World Cup.

MB Media/GettyImages

Given the wealth of attacking talents on show at Anfield, it is likely that Shaqiri will play a bit part role for Jürgen Klopp's side this season.

However, the former Bayern Munich ace's Premier League experience could prove invaluable to the Reds, as they look to win their first league title in almost three decades.