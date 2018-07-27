Liverpool Named as Rivals for AC Milan in Race for Young Brazilian Attacking Star

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

AC Milan are currently leading the race to sign Flamengo wonderkid Lucas Paquetá but face stiff competition from Premier League trio ChelseaLiverpool and Manchester City.

The Serie A club are reportedly prepared to meet the 20-year-old's €50m release clause, according to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb, but only if I Rossoneri can raise funds from selling former Liverpool winger Suso. 

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

The youngster has only played 71 career games for Flamengo, scoring 12 goals since making his professional debut in 2016, but his growing potential has attracted the attention of Europe's elite clubs.

Paquetá has also caught the attention of Brazil manager Tite, who named the young midfielder amongst his stand-by players for his 2018 FIFA World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia. He has also been capped eight times at Brazil Under-20 level, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 friendly win against England in September 2016.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Despite spending over £160m on summer signings so far this transfer window, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are still on the lookout for an attacking midfielder, after missing out on Lyon star Nabil Fekir. 

The Reds have signed former Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri for a £13m fee, but are looking for a more central attacking talent, and Paquetá fits this bill perfectly.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Meanwhile Chelsea and Manchester City, who are normally so prolific in the transfer market, have been very quiet so far during this window, signing only two proper first-team signings between them.

Pep Guardiola's side are tempted to move for Paquetá after missing out on Napoli's Jorginho, who chose Stamford Bridge over a career at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League transfer window shuts in just under two weeks time on 9th August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)