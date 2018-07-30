WATCH: USA's Tim Weah Assists on Preseason Goal for PSG vs. Atletico Madrid

By Avi Creditor
July 30, 2018

U.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah registered an assist as part of PSG's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in their International Champions Cup preseason friendly in Singapore on Monday.

The 18-year-old Weah pounced on a turnover in the Atletico Madrid half before slotting a ball ahead for Moussa Diaby in the 71st minute, which gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the time. 

Atletico Madrid pulled even with a pair of goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, before PSG won it in stoppage time on Virgiliu Postolachi's goal at the National Stadium.

For Weah, the assist is the latest part of what's been a strong individual preseason. He scored PSG's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich, starting and playing all 90 minutes. He also started and went 79 minutes in a 5-1 loss to Arsenal before coming off the bench at halftime of Monday's win.

      Double Bogey (+2)