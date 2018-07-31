Swansea City Confirm Signing of Nottingham Forest Attacker Barrie McKay on 3-Year Deal

Swansea City have announced the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Barrie McKay for an undisclosed fee.

The Scottish attacker, 23, began his career as a youth at Kilmarnock before moving to Rangers. He joins the Swans just a year after signing for Forest.

McKay has signed a three-year deal with the Welsh side and has already participated in a training session. He could make his debut for the club against Sheffield United on the weekend.

A statement on Swansea's official website reads: "Swansea have signed Barrie McKay from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

"Former Rangers player McKay, who has been capped once by Scotland at senior level, has penned a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

"He trained with Graham Potter’s squad for the first time this morning and is in contention to make his debut in the Championship opener at Sheffield United this weekend."

The attacker scored five goals and made seven assists in 26 appearances for The Reds last season. Swansea will hope he can register similar or improved numbers in the next as they look to fight their way back to the Premier League.