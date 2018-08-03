Gabriel Jesus Commits Future to Manchester City With New 5-Year Contract Extension

Manchester City have confirmed Gabriel Jesus has extended his stay with the club until 2023, insisting moving to the north west was the 'best decision of his life'.

The 21-year-old, who has become a firm Etihad Stadium favourite since arriving in 2017 from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, played an instrumental role in Pep Guardiola's men capturing the Premier League title last time out - netting 13 goals in 29 appearances - with his five goals in the Citizens' last eight top-flight games proving critical.

Despite only being a part of the City set up for 18 months, the Brazil international has committed his future for five extra years, and he shared his delight with the club's official website, stating: "I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me.

"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person.





"Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club.

"City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy."

Jesus is expected to taste his first 'competitive' action of the 2018/19 campaign on Sunday, when the Premier League holders challenge last year's FA Cup winners, Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley.