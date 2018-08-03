Highly Rated Youngster Catalin Carjan Confirms He Will Join Unai Emery's Arsenal After 16th Birthday

Teenager Catalin Carjan has confirmed he will join Arsenal when he turns 16 in December, as the Gunners sign up a number of talented youth players.





The youngster has also said that he expects to break into the Gunners' first team within two years at the club, although it seems highly unlikely that he will be playing in the Premier League within that time span.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

As quoted by Romanian outlet Digi Sports, Carjan said: "It’s something else, it’s a big difference, I cannot wait to go there to sign and it’s going to be much better.





"They told me that I was a good player and that they wanted [me] to go to the big team in two years."

Arsenal will sign 15yo Romanian Playmaker, Cătălin Cârjan, once he turns 16 on December 1st, according to a report in his home country. Cârjan has already impressed a few times whilst on loan at Arsenal & is considered "the most talented in Romania." pic.twitter.com/MTRNbS3cyU — Dean (@ArsenalNexus) August 2, 2018

The Romanian youngster said that the Gunners only watched him for a number of matches before they offered him a deal at the Emirates.





He added: "They’ve been watching me for more matches and that was it, after that they sent me the tickets to go to them."back Joel Lopez is set to sign for the Gunners after a move from Spanish giants Barcelona.





Carjan is not the only youngster who has moved to the Emirates this summer, as 16-year-old full



Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

It seems Arsenal are not only keen on adding to their senior team, as new boss Unai Emery has made five additions to his side this summer. One of which was 19-year-old Mattéo Guendouzi which shows Emery's intentions of developing youth at the Emirates.