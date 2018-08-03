Toby Alderweireld Willing to Hold Out for Move to Manchester United Amid Exit Talks

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is ready to run down his contract with the north London club as well as snub offers from others to secure a move to Manchester United during either this summer or the next, according to reports.

The Belgium World Cup centre back has been on the radar of Jose Mourinho throughout the transfer window. However, Spurs are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £75m in order to part ways with the 29-year-old, who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal - a sum the Red Devils are not willing to pay.

Utd heavily linked with Mina but everything I’m being told is “put your money on Alderweireld not Mina” — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) August 2, 2018

According to The Mirror, Tottenham hold the capabilities to extend Alderweireld's stay by an extra year should they wish, but by doing so will put into effect a £25m release clause applicable from next summer

The report also claims that the defender has already set his sights away from Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, with Old Trafford his desired move, and is willing to turn down other offers and see out one more year in north London if he must.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite starting just 20 matches last season, the former Southampton loanee, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 for around £11.5m, is still widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the English top flight when fit.

With Spurs' consistent improvement under Pochettino over recent years, including recording the joint best defensive record in the Premier League over the past two season, it was half expected that Alderweireld would attempt to lead the club to greater heights in the coming years.

Yet, last year, new contract negotiations broke down between the two parties, with Spurs willing to offer £130,000-a-week to retain their ace's services, but the player's representatives demanding £50,000 more.

It will be interesting to see how the north London managerial staff judge the Belgian's commitment on the opening day of the season in just over a weeks time - should he still be with the club - when the top four hopefuls travel to Newcastle United to begin their 2018/19 term.