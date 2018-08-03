Toby Alderweireld Willing to Hold Out for Move to Manchester United Amid Exit Talks

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is ready to run down his contract with the north London club as well as snub offers from others to secure a move to Manchester United during either this summer or the next, according to reports. 

The Belgium World Cup centre back has been on the radar of Jose Mourinho throughout the transfer window. However, Spurs are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £75m in order to part ways with the 29-year-old, who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal - a sum the Red Devils are not willing to pay. 

According to The Mirror, Tottenham hold the capabilities to extend Alderweireld's stay by an extra year should they wish, but by doing so will put into effect a £25m release clause applicable from next summer

The report also claims that the defender has already set his sights away from Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, with Old Trafford his desired move, and is willing to turn down other offers and see out one more year in north London if he must.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite starting just 20 matches last season, the former Southampton loanee, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 for around £11.5m, is still widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the English top flight when fit. 

With Spurs' consistent improvement under Pochettino over recent years, including recording the joint best defensive record in the Premier League over the past two season, it was half expected that Alderweireld would attempt to lead the club to greater heights in the coming years. 

Yet, last year, new contract negotiations broke down between the two parties, with Spurs willing to offer £130,000-a-week to retain their ace's services, but the player's representatives demanding £50,000 more. 

It will be interesting to see how the north London managerial staff judge the Belgian's commitment on the opening day of the season in just over a weeks time - should he still be with the club - when the top four hopefuls travel to Newcastle United to begin their 2018/19 term. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)