The latest transfer rumors see Man United's renewed interest in Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling in search of a new contract and a possible Danny Ings move to Tyneside. Meanwhile, Paolo Maldini returns to AC Milan as director, while Burnley add a talented center back to the squad.

Read all the latest gossip as we approach the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea to offer Eden Hazard a new £300,000-a-week contract in order to dissuade the Belgian star from joining Real Madrid, according to the Sunday Times. After securing a third-place finish at the World Cup, Hazard returns to Chelsea on Monday and discuss his future with his new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Harry Maguire back on Man United's radar. The focus for Man United is clearly on the center back role, and the Leicester City man is a priority for Jose Mourinho. Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina remain in contention but the England defender remains the preffered choice, according to reports. (Sky Sports)

More business for United as the club is reportedly looking to offer Anthony Martial for the services of Willian. (Mirror)

Raheem Sterling wants a new contract. Man City's creative attacking star wishes to remain at the club, but is looking for a new contract, worth £300,000-a-week. (Mirror)

Rafa Benitez wants Danny Ings on loan. Newcastle's manager is looking to reinforce his attacking options and reports suggest the Liverpool forward could be making a move. Another alternative is Salomon Rondon as the Venezuelan is reportedly also joining the Magpies. (The Northern Echo)

Leicester City closing in on Monaco's Rachis Gezzal. The club is believed to have agreed a £10m fee for the 26-year-old, who has also completed a medical. (TalkSport)

Done deal: Burnley has signed Ben Gibson from Middlesborough for a joint record fee of £15 million. The talented center back made 38 EPL appearances for Boro in 2016-17 before being relegated.

Paolo Maldini returns to AC Milan as director, the club announced on Sunday. "There are few words to describe what Paolo Maldini represents for AC Milan," said Paolo Scaroni, the club's chairman. "It was a privilege watching him as a player, winning countless trophies on the pitch, and I am excited and honoured to be working with him today in this new role."