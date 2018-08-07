Fiorentina Confirm Signing of Marko Pjaca on Season-Long Loan From Juventus

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Fiorentina have confirmed the arrival of Marko Pjaca on a season-long loan deal from fellow Serie A side Juventus, with the deal reportedly containing an option to buy for around €20m. 

As announced on the club's official Twitter account, the deal to take the Croatian to Florence will cost Viola an initial €2m fee, with the aforementioned €20m sum becoming the fixed price if the club wish to make the deal permanent next summer.


This will be the second consecutive season the Juventus have sent the World Cup finalist out on loan, with the 23-year-old spending last season in the Bundesliga with Schalke.

That deal, however, seemed to be merely a case of getting Pjaca some much needed game time, although in this case it seems as if the Serie A champions are willing to let him go next summer. 

Shrewdly, Juventus have allegedly placed a buy back clause in the player's deal should Fiorentina make the loan permanent. 

Massimiliano Allegri's decision to sign Douglas Costa on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich pushed Pjaca even further down the Old Lady pecking order. 

Having implemented the option to buy at the end of his loan to Florence, it looks as if the Croatian's temporary move isn't for development reasons, but purely because the player is deemed surplus to requirements in Turin. 

