Kyle Walker Reveals Pep Guardiola's Desire for Man City to Win Historic Quadruple This Season

Manchester City full back Kyle Walker has revealed that manager Pep Guardiola has set the ambitious target of winning every competition the club compete in this season.

Last season's Premier League and EFL Cup winners started this campaign with more silverware after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the Community Shield, and the defender has confirmed that the club are looking to win on all fronts this season, while setting a minimum target of matching their 100 point total from 2017/18.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking after the Community Shield win, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "To win another trophy with City, it’s a fantastic start to the season. The minimum is to do what we achieved last season. What we achieved was incredible, 100 points. But we have to demand that the bare minimum is last season. We set the bar.

"We set it so high that we have to try to raise it. Everyone in that dressing room is not going to settle for anything less. I know the gaffer wants to win everything he can and so do his players. We are striving to achieve big things this season."

City missed out on a quadruple last season after defeats to Wigan in the FA Cup fifth round and to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter finals, and have looked to strengthen their squad with the addition of Riyad Mahrez ahead of the new campaign.

Walker himself, who cut short his holiday following his World Cup exertions with England, admitted he was desperate to return to club football and prepare for what could be another historic season for the Citizens.

The 28-year-old continued, stating: "He said you can either come back on August 6 after the Community Shield, or you can come back and compete. There was no doubt in my mind I wanted to be here."