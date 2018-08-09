Manchester United Star Paul Pogba 'Doesn't Want to Leave' Old Trafford Amid Exit Rumours

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba does not want to leave Old Trafford despite strong rumours of an Old Trafford exit, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks that the World Cup winner is keen on a move to Barcelona having grown disillusion with life at United and with Jose Mourinho in particular.

Pogba has been the subject of consistent criticism from his boss at Old Trafford, with many taking that as a significant factor in the 25-year-old's alleged decision to depart his boyhood club.

However, speaking to ESPN, Laurens has poured cold water on those reports, insisting Pogba 'is happy' at United and has not asked to leave.

It is thought that many of the rumours about Pogba's supposed unhappiness in Manchester have stemmed from he former Juventus midfielder's agent Mino Raiola, with The Times reporting that Mourinho is unhappy with the 'super-agent' interfering.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The United boss is reportedly growing increasingly infuriated with Raiola's meddling in offering his star client around Europe, with Barcelona and the aforementioned Juventus just two destinations that Pogba has been linked with.

Mourinho is said to dislike working with the super agent Raiola, who has earned millions himself bringing six players to Old Trafford in recent years.

As well as working with Pogba, Raiola also represents Red Devils stars Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Romero, posing a huge issue for the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager who feels as though Raiola 'is not acting in Pogba's best interests'.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

Raiola raked in around £41m from Pogba's record breaking return to Manchester two summers ago, whilst also managing to bring two more of his clients in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Old Trafford in the same window.

A lot has been made of Pogba's future, but the man himself seems happy and settled at the club who's academy he progressed from many years ago now.

The France international has trained all week since returning from his extended holiday, although Friday's Premier League opener against Leicester City may come too soon with a bench role more likely.