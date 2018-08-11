Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Backs Misfiring Striker to Rediscover Form in 2018/19 Season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has thrown his full support behind striker Christian Benteke, saying he is happy with the Belgian's form in pre-season and expects him to rediscover his goalscoring potential in 2018/19.

Benteke endured a torrid 2017/18 season for Palace, scoring just three goals all season and ultimately missing out on a place in Belgium's World Cup squad as a result.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, speaking in a recent press conference (via Football London), Eagles manager Hodgson said he believed good things were yet to come from his misfiring striker.

"He's been good in training and his pre-season has been good, although he picked up an injury against Halmstads that has kept him out of a game or two," said Hodgson.

"He's played the last three for us and we're pleased he's back and looking more like the Christian Benteke that we know so well.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"I wouldn't want to put him under that pressure unless he has a wonder game against Fulham.

"It's been difficult for him as it's 38 Premier League games plus all the other games.

"What's important for me is he finds his form over the course of the season and shows what he can do such as lead the line and score goals."

Benteke recently scored in Palace's final pre-season game versus Toulouse and Hodgson was certainly impressed with the 27-year-old's performances as Palace prepare for a new campaign.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"We're happy with his pre-season, very happy. He's certainly determined to do well and he certainly wants to show what a good player he is, which at times last season he wasn't always able to do. It's good news for me and I can only hope he will succeed."

Crystal Palace begin their Premier League season with a trip across London to play newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.