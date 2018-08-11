Inter Nearing Deal to Sign Monaco Star Next Week After Impressive Single Season in Ligue 1

Internazionale are set to continue their summer recruitment drive with the acquisition of Monaco's Keita Balde, according to reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims a deal has been struck for the Nerazurri to take the 23-year-old forward on loan for €5m, with the option to make the deal permanent next summer for an additional €34m.

Zhong Zhi/GettyImages

However, one potential snag concerns Inter winger Antonio Candreva, with the player reportedly somewhat reluctant to move to Monaco as a makeweight in the deal.





Having spent four years in Serie A with Lazio prior to joining Monaco last summer, Balde will need little time to get used to the rigour of the Italian league and should face no difficulty in slotting into his new side should the deal go through.





Having narrowly qualified for the Champions League last season, Inter have made a number of signings including midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Roma and promising Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.

TF-Images/GettyImages

And by adding Balde to their ranks, manager Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to lead his side to further glory in the 2018/19 season as Inter return to the Champions League following an absence of several years.

An alumni of Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy, Balde joined Lazio in 2013 and scored 31 goals in 137 appearances for the club, attracting the interest of a number of top clubs. Ultimately, the forward opted to sign for Monaco and joined the club last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of €30m.