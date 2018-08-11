Inter Nearing Deal to Sign Monaco Star Next Week After Impressive Single Season in Ligue 1

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Internazionale are set to continue their summer recruitment drive with the acquisition of Monaco's Keita Balde, according to reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims a deal has been struck for the Nerazurri to take the 23-year-old forward on loan for €5m, with the option to make the deal permanent next summer for an additional €34m.

Zhong Zhi/GettyImages

However, one potential snag concerns Inter winger Antonio Candreva, with the player reportedly somewhat reluctant to move to Monaco as a makeweight in the deal.


Having spent four years in Serie A with Lazio prior to joining Monaco last summer, Balde will need little time to get used to the rigour of the Italian league and should face no difficulty in slotting into his new side should the deal go through.


Having narrowly qualified for the Champions League last season, Inter have made a number of signings including midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Roma and promising Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.

TF-Images/GettyImages

And by adding Balde to their ranks, manager Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to lead his side to further glory in the 2018/19 season as Inter return to the Champions League following an absence of several years.

An alumni of Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy, Balde joined Lazio in 2013 and scored 31 goals in 137 appearances for the club, attracting the interest of a number of top clubs. Ultimately, the forward opted to sign for Monaco and joined the club last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of €30m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)