Liverpool in Talks With Fenerbahce to Sell £26m Divock Origi

After a summer of heavy investment - with a particular focus on attack - Liverpool now have an abundance of exciting talent throughout the squad. However, all these new additions could spell the end for Divock Origi.

The Belgian is completely out of favour at Liverpool, having spent last season on loan with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and it's becoming clear that his days at Anfield are numbered.

Origi has been linked with a move away all summer but, with the English transfer window closing last week, Liverpool will be forced to look to overseas clubs. Turkish-Football have revealed that Fenerbahce are in talks with the Reds over a move for Origi.

The Turkish giants are hoping to finalise a loan deal for Origi, but would be willing to sign him permanently should Liverpool lower their asking price. The Mirror reported earlier this summer that Liverpool value the forward at around £26m, an amount which Fenerbahce are unwilling to pay.

The Turkish giants are currently facing a penalty as a result of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, meaning they do not have the financial power to meet Liverpool's valuation. They are hoping that, with the lack of interest from other Premier League clubs, Liverpool will be prepared to lower their asking price.

Origi is in the last year of his contract, meaning he would be able to leave the club for free next summer. Should he depart on loan, Liverpool and Origi would have to agree to a contract extension should they remain determined to receive a transfer fee for the Belgian.

Origi netted seven goals in 37 appearances for Wolfsburg last season, and clearly has not done enough to impress Jurgen Klopp. In total, the 23-year-old has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for Liverpool, but appears to be behind Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order at Anfield.