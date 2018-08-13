Man Utd Stars Wax Lyrical About New Teammate Fred After Impressive Debut

Manchester United trio Paul Pogba, Andreas Pereira and Alexis Sanchez have all spoken very highly of new teammate Fred, with the Brazilian a real star of the club's opening 2018/19 Premier League win against Leicester on Friday night.

Fred, who completed a £47m move from Shakhtar Donetsk during the summer, was given a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd when he was withdrawn 76 minutes into his debut.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Fred came in and, for his first game, did great," Pogba told ManUtd.com in the aftermath. "It's his first game and you know you have to adapt. It's not easy. He's done a great job in the win."

Pereira also gave a promising performance after spending the last two seasons on loan in Spain and was equally impressed with his new midfield colleague.

"Fred is a very good player and I am very happy for him. He played very well and I am happy we won," the Belgium-born Brazilian commented.

Very happy for the debut with victory at the @premierleague! Now keep working for better every day! Congratulations, boys! @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xWAP5Zo9Xd — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) August 10, 2018

Sanchez, meanwhile, had praised the 25-year-old prior to the game after playing several matches alongside him during United's pre-season tour of America.

"I think he has a direct style of play - he goes forward," Sanchez explained in United Review.

"It is very important for the group, for all of us, to get to know him better. He has been with us for a short time, but you can already see that he is a player who wants to win, who wants to achieve things. He went to the World Cup and he is going to be an important addition to the team."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United fans will be hoping for even more from Fred when and the rest of the team line up against Brighton in their next Premier League on Sunday afternoon.