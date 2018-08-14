When Everton opened up its Premier League season on Saturday at Wolves, Richarlison stole the show with a pair of goals in the 2-2 draw.

While celebrating one of the 20-year-old's goals though, one Everton fan got a bit too carried away and dislocated his elbow.

The fan went to the hospital to get a cast, but on the way, he made sure to get a photo of himself that he posted on Twitter to let Richarlison know just how hard he was going in the stands for the road team.

A few days after the injury, the fan, Neil Harrison, got to meet the man who was "responsible" for his hospital visit to get his cast and a jersey signed.

🤕 | When you dislocate your elbow in the away end celebrating a @richarlison97 goal...



Hope this helps with the recovery, @neilharrison92! 😅 pic.twitter.com/6fDRza0Zk5 — Everton (@Everton) August 14, 2018

Hopefully, Harrison can find a way to celebrate all the other goals Richarlison will score this season without getting injured again.