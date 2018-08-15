Kevin De Bruyne Admits to Disagreements With Pep Guardiola Despite Their Good Relationship

Kevin de Bruyne claims that he is not afraid to challenge Pep Guardiola's decisions despite being "on the same wavelength" as the Manchester City boss.

Under Guardiola, City won the Premier League title last season, setting several records along the way, and De Bruyne has established himself as the best creative midfielder in the Premier League.

The Belgian believes that he and Guardiola are kindred spirits due to their shared football philosophy, but described the Spaniard's management style as "intense".

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Pep has different relationships with everyone," De Bruyne told BBC Sport. "I am lucky that I like to play the way already that he implemented so it was an easier transition, more natural.

"That is how I prefer to play football, we are on the same wavelength. In the end it's a lot of hard work but if it's fun then it's good. Pep can be intense.

"In the end sometimes it can be an overload [of information from him] but every person in life has that when they are at work. We cope with it fine."

Asked whether he ever argues with Guardiola, De Bruyne said: "I would do that. But to be fair it has not been happening a lot. Everyone has their own view on football and I am already lucky that a lot of the time I think the same as him.

"You don't have to shout at him, you talk like an adult, you are both people who came here to win as a team. If you explain what you are thinking then there is no problem."

Emerging reports suggest that De Bruyne could miss the next two months with a knee injury sustained in training.