Liverpool Reportedly Fend Off Man City & Man Utd Interest to Sign Prodigal Ajax Defender

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Liverpool have left Ajax 'devastated' after landing 16-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever on a permanent deal, according to reports. 

The teenage prodigy had attracted attention from several sides across Europe following several exceptional displays during his time in Holland, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. 

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Netherlands Under-17 international has opted to join the Reds above all others after being left impressed with Jurgen Klopp's youth policy. 


The report also claims that due to Hoever not singing a professional contract with Ajax, Liverpool will escape paying a significant transfer fee and will only be forced to offer a small sum in compensation. 

The 16-year-old was rated as one of Ajax's top academy talents, and as cited by the article, the Godenzonen hierarchy are 'devastated' to lose their prospect without securing a transfer fee.

For much of his career, the up and coming guardian has featured at right back; however, his long-term future seemingly lies at centre back - a position, over the years, the Merseysiders have notoriously found difficult to secure depth for. 

The youngster has seemingly impressed Liverpool youth staff during his time already spent with the club, with the defender training with Barry Lewtas' under-18s squad at the Kirkby Academy. 

However, Hoever will not be able to make his competitive debut for the Reds at any level until his international clearance has been granted - a process which is expected to be completed by the end of the month. 

The rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been cited as a source of inspiration for the young Dutchman, who is expected to be included, initially, in the under-18s - although quick progression to the under-23s squad is tipped. 

