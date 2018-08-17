Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Faces 'Toughest' Season at Tottenham After Stadium Delay

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he faces his toughest season at the club so far following the delayed move to their new stadium, the late arrival of key players and no new signings.

Following the end of the World Cup, the future looked bright for Spurs as nine of their players starred in the World Cup semi finals and they were about to move into their new stadium, however in weeks gone by things seem to have gone from bad to worse for the Lilywhites.

No new signings, a lack of fit players and a delay with their new stadium, the picture at Spurs is pretty bleak and ahead of their game against Fulham on Saturday, Pochettino admitted he is facing his toughest season to date due to problems behind the scenes.

Pochettino said, via the Mirror: “For me it will be the toughest season. We need to be all together. We need our fans to understand that it’s a massive, huge project that will be [there] forever for them and the club.

“I think if we want success we have to give more than our best. It’s not enough 100 per cent, it’s 200 per cent. We know from inside that it will be hard, the season and because we are warriors we want to fight.

“We want to be proud at the end, we want success and we do not want to complain or make excuses. I am a winner and I love the challenge, so that is why I feel full of energy. We want to go again.”

The Lilywhites' first game in their new stadium was scheduled to be against Liverpool on 15 September, but due to the delay they will play the Merseyside giants at Wembley before hosting Cardiff City there too.

Speaking about the issue, Pochettino apologised to the fans and stated that the only thing that they can do is remain positive and continue to support the team regardless of where they play.

He added: “Of course I understand the problems about the tickets, the money and everything, and I feel sorry for them.

“I want to say thank you and apologise. We’re going to try to reward them by winning games. It’s the only way we can add and can pay all the effort they are doing and they are going to do for the club.”

It's not all doom and gloom for Spurs as they already have maximum points this campaign and with the visit of newly promoted Fulham to come on Saturday, the Lilywhites are expected to grab all three points.