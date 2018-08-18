How to Watch Chievo vs. Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo Debut Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Chievo vs. Juventus in Serie A on Saturday, August 18.

By Jenna West
August 18, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Juventus debut in the first match of the Serie A season against Chievo.

Ronaldo transferred from Spain to Italy this summer after helping Real Madrid win their third consecutive Champions League title. 

While Ronaldo's Serie A debut with the Old Lady will be on the road, Juve's fans are already in his corner. In April, Ronaldo received a standing ovation from Juventus fans in their own stadium in Turin after netting an unbelievable bicycle kick during a Champions League quarterfinal match.

Chievo has not beaten Juve since 2010, where they snagged a 1-0 victory thanks to Gennaro Sardo.

Saturday's match will take place at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on ESPN+ and Watch ESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

