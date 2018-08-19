David Moyes Linked With Shock Return to Management With United States National Team

Former West Ham and Manchester United manager David Moyes could soon be returning to management, with the Scotsman emerging as a leading candidate to assume control of the United States national team.

Moyes has been out of work since the end of last season, after signing a short-term deal with West Ham and comfortably guiding them to Premier League safety. Despite his success, the club opted to replace Moyes with Manuel Pellegrini, meaning the 55-year-old is on the hunt for a new position.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The link with the United States comes from the Daily Mail, who claim that the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) have been told that Moyes, who owns a house in Florida, would be interested in taking over as manager of the national team.

Former manager Bruce Arena was dismissed from his position after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup this summer. Former Chicago Fire manager David Sarachan was temporarily put in charge of the team, until Arena's permanent successor can be found.

The USSF are committed to finding the perfect replacement for Arena, extending Sarachan's temporary contract until the end of the year to give them more time to conduct their search.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It is though that former Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio, who resigned after guiding Mexico to the last 16 of this summer's World Cup, has been identified as their primary target, but some within the USSF are keen to employ a home-grown coach.

Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter and Sporting Kansas City's Peter Vermes are both believed to be amongst the leading candidates for the job, with both possessing strong knowledge of the country's football.

However, Moyes's interest in the position will now give the USSF another intriguing option in their search.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Following disappointing spells as manager of Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, Moyes finally enjoyed a positive period with West Ham, and will no doubt be optimistic about his future options.