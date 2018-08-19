West Ham Fans Rip Into Defender After Dreadful Performance in Second Straight Defeat

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

West Ham’s poor start to the Premier League season continued with a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Saturday. And fans are furious with the performance of centre-back Angelo Ogbonna after his lacklustre performance on Saturday. 

The Hammers had taken the lead through Marko Arnautovic’s first-half penalty and looked on their way to securing a first win of the season, but the Cherries scored twice in the second half through Callum Wilson and Steve Cook to take home all three points.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The result leaves West Ham rock bottom of the Premier League table following their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last week, and West Ham fans have targeted Ogbonna after the Bournemouth game, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the player's substandard performance. 

West Ham fans were not encouraged by what they saw against Bournemouth, with a large number of the 56,888 crowd leaving early. After spending almost £100m in the transfer market, supporters were hoping for a major improvement on last season - and fans will now be looking for an improvement after two losses from their opening games.

Pellegrini’s side face a tough test against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)