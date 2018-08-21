'Fair Play': Liverpool Fans Impressed by Referee Michael Oliver in Lead up to Sadio Mane's Goal

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Liverpool supporters have been left surprised by referee Michael Oliver's searing speed after the official attempted to keep pace with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

As the Reds broke to score their second goal late on against Crystal Palace, the 33-year-old blitzed down the field in what was then the 93rd minute.

Image by Jack Gallagher

It truly was a tremendous effort by the official, who managed to get a decent angle for Mane's finish. In a good position, Oliver would've been able to see an infringement if one was to occur. 

With his best Usain Bolt impression, the referee gained plaudits from many a member of the Twittersphere. The Mirror managed to round up some of the best: 

Busy all match, the man in the middle of Selhurst Park had to be on his toes only fifteen minutes earlier. Sending off young Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his last man challenge on Mo Salah, it was clear that the adored Egyptian king was about to strike at goal.  

Even ex-Liverpool fullback John Arne Riise got in on the fun, with the Norwegian international astounded by the athleticism of Oliver so late on.

It has got to be said, fair play to the Ashington man, it can't be easy keeping up with two of the most electrifying wingers in today's game.

Recently appointed as a UEFA Elite referee, Oliver will be in the running to officiate the Champions League final if no English side makes the big match. 

