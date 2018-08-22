Jamie Carragher Mocks Arsenal Duo on Social Media for Perceived Laziness After Opening Defeats

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been involved in a recent onscreen debate regarding the impact of Unai Emery as Arsenal's new head coach, following successive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea in the Gunners' first two games of the season.

The debate has now crossed over to social media, with Carragher having his say on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil.

The former Liverpool defender's comments came on the back of an interview that Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave to Sky Sports, which Neville posed to Carragher to further emphasise his own point on the situation at Arsenal. Carragher, though, remained unconvinced of the argument.

"We want to play in a different way to when Arsene Wenger was here"



Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal.



More: https://t.co/11MbvnltDw pic.twitter.com/ASg8Rp7PN0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2018

In his interview with Sky Sports, Arsenal forward Mkhitaryan said: "We have to keep working because we have a new manager, a new philosophy and want to play in a different way than before under Wenger.

"It's not too easy but we are trying to achieve that and do what the coach is asking from us. He wants to play football and dominate the game and that's what we're doing, we're not just kicking the ball up front.

Gary Neville tweeted a link to the interview to Jamie Carragher, telling the Liverpool legend to "Listen to Henrikh." Carragher's response to his former England teammate was characteristically to the point, and this was his response:

If him an Ozil start pressing & running back they’ll have a chance! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 21, 2018

Neville has been key to defend Emery's start to life at the Emirates, claiming that criticism of his impact thus far from the likes of Sam Allardyce is 'ignorant.'

The former Manchester United defender told Sky Sports: "I think it's ignorant to suggest that he has to adapt. Unai Emery has been a coach for 10 years and has been successful. He has his idea [and] the players have to adapt to him."