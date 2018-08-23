Liverpool Set to Loan Divock Origi to Borussia Dortmund if German Club Agree to One Condition

Liverpool are willing to loan their out of favour forward Divock Origi to Borussia Dortmund, although the Reds are insisting that the Bundesliga side purchase the Belgian outright next summer.

According to the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are refusing to budge on their £27m valuation of the former Lille striker, which Dortmund understandably view as far too high.

Origi would be a decent signing. He's 22 and has potential. Not for £27m. €12m, maybe. Don't know where they got £27m from. #BVB #LFC — BVB Network (@BVB_Network) August 19, 2018

The 23-year-old has just two years remaining on his contract at Anfield and spent the entirety of last season on loan at Wolfsburg, where he failed to impress.

Dortmund are however keen on a season-long loan move for the Belgian international, but Liverpool will only sanction such a move if the German club make the deal permanent next summer.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

The Reds oversaw a similar type of deal when they offloaded Danny Ings to Southampton this summer on an initial season-long loan deal, in which the Saints have an obligation to buy the forward for around £20m next summer.

Liverpool are also insistent on such a deal for Origi, as they do not want to run the risk of one of their assets losing value whilst out on loan and returning to Merseyside with just one year left on his contract.

Origi is happy at Anfield and still feels he can revive his Liverpool career, as only Roberto Firmino, goal shy Dominic Solanke and the injury-prone Daniel Sturridge sit ahead of him in the pecking order.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Additionally, Origi would also be happy to move to Dortmund should the two sides find an agreement on the final transfer fee.

The Belgian has notched 21 goals in 77 appearances since signing for Liverpool from Lille for £10m back in 2014, but his time at Anfield looks to be drawing to a close.

Origi managed to score just six goals in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg last season, so if Dortmund do manage to strike a deal, they would hope for some improvement.