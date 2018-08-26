'The Gift That Keeps on Giving': Liverpool Star Praised by Fans for Standout Performance vs Brighton

Liverpool fans have praised James Milner on social media for his performance in his side's 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has become a firm fan favourite at Anfield since his move from Manchester City and once again demonstrated why he was so popular against Brighton with a thoroughly professional performance.

Despite the south coast side proving a tougher nut to crack than many had predicted, Liverpool won the match 1-0 through a Mohamed Salah goal in the first half and Milner helped his teammates to pick up maximum points once again.

Milner has to take a lot of credit for the breakthrough. Did brilliantly to win the ball back. Mane and Firmino moved it quickly to Salah and the finish was top class. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 25, 2018

The former Newcastle and Aston Villa star, who offers Jurgen Klopp great versatility on the pitch, demonstrated his abilities off the ball, winning back possession for his side time after time.

I remember mocking Milner when he was famously nutmegged by Messi a few years back.



Think he may now be better than the great man. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 25, 2018

The 32-year-old retired England international often finds himself going somewhat under the radar in comparison to his more illustrious teammates.

Milner deserves a new contract. He's been our best midfielder tbh. Just edges Keita for me, but tbh they've both been great. — Net Spend FC (@TheChief_) August 25, 2018

However, Reds fans were keen to express their praise for the workhorse of the team. What he offers Liverpool isn't always the pretty side of the game, but his defensive awareness and hardworking play are what allows the Anfield club to play their fast-flowing attacking style.

Is James Milner 32 or 22? Never, ever stops. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 25, 2018

A number of Liverpool fans also called for Milner to be offered a new contract following his impressive display, ensuring the talented player remains a Reds player for long into the future.

Milner is the gift that keeps on giving, absolutely love him👍🏼 — ⚽️❤️LFC Sue❤️⚽️ (@SuePeace1) August 25, 2018

Since arriving at Liverpool in June 2015, having ran down his contract at Manchester City, Milner has gone on to make 135 appearances in all competitions. He has scored 16 goals in that time.