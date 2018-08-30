Arsenal Training Footage of Lucas Torreira Has Got Gunners Fans Excited for the Future

By 90Min
August 30, 2018

Training ground footage of new Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira has got Gunners fans excited for the future of their midfield.

The Uruguayan was one of Unai Emery's signings this summer, but hadn't featured in the league until the second half of their victory over West Ham United on Saturday. His cameo was impressive - Arsenal looked more assured defensively after his introduction, and fans were left feeling positive following his display.

Excitement reached an unprecedented level for one of the most frustrated fan bases in the Premier League after footage was released of Torreira making a goal saving block, followed by a nutmeg on right back Hector Bellerin during Arsenal training.

Gunners fans were understandably excited...

Arsenal fans have had to endure some frustrating seasons in recent years, so they can be forgiven for getting slightly overexcited at a video from training. If Torreira can replicate that sort of play in a real match, Arsenal's midfield could be a lot more dynamic in future.

