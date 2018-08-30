Marco Silva Faced With Injury Crisis as Everton Gear Up to Take on Huddersfield This Weekend

Everton boss Marco Silva is facing a selection dilemma for his side's upcoming clash against Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park this weekend.

With five potenital starters likely to miss out due to a variety of injuries, the Portuguese may need to show his managerial prowess if he hopes to put another three points on the board.

Everton's official website reports that Idrissa Gana Gueye will be sidelined after picking up a knee problem away to Bournemouth last weekend. Phil Jagielka has seen a cartilage issue flair up, and could be out for up to a month.

Other setbacks include young winger Ademola Lookman, as a groin strain will see him miss the match day squad yet again. Accompanying him in the stands is new on loan Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who is having to wait to make his debut due to a hamstring flair up.

Last but not least is Bernard, as the free agent steal has a muscle problem, and will be accessed in the near future to see how serious his situation is.

With all these injuries and £50m man Richarlison suspended for an idiotic headbutt, Silva's options are very limited. A lot of the responsibility may fall to creative midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and forward Cenk Tosun — who garnered rave reviews after last week's performance against the Cherries — as Huddersfield are likely to come with a defensive approach.

Another match winner could be Theo Walcott, as the Englishman has hit a streak of good form lately. With all these issues, it's doubtful either Silva or the Toffees' support will care who gets the winner, just as long as it comes.