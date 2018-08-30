West Ham Fans React to Former Youngster's Wonder Goal in Watford's Win Over Reading

August 30, 2018

West Ham fans have reacted to their former youth player Domingos Quina's wonder strike against Reading on his Watford debut, as the 18-year-old's goal helped secure a 2-0 win and qualification to the third round of the League Cup. 

The Portuguese youth international lashed a fierce strike into Sam Walker's top left corner from 25 yards out in impressive fashion. 

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

Speaking of the youngster's international exploits, Quina was part of the Portugal side that won the Under-19 European Championships in the summer of 2018, as well as the one which was successful in the Under-17 version of the tournament back in 2016. 

The 18-year-old was part of the academy set up at both Benfica and Chelsea before being offered a contract by Arsenal, although he rejected the chance to play for the Gunners in favour of first team opportunities at West Ham. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Strangely, Quina found chances hard to come by under both Slaven Bilic and David Moyes, before leaving the London Stadium for Vicarage road in the summer transfer window. 

Naturally, the goal left many Hammers fans wondering why their club allowed the youngster to depart to Watford earlier this month, with some certain that their decision will come back to haunt them...

Although some fans aren't too fussed about their club's decision to give up on the young Portuguese star...

