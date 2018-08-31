How to Watch AC Milan vs. Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch AC Milan vs. Roma in Seria A action on Friday, Aug. 31.

By Kaelen Jones
August 31, 2018

AC Milan hosts Roma at San Siro Stadium on Friday, Aug. 31, in the third week of Serie A league play.

Milan is coming off a 3-2 loss against Napoli. Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria each found the net for the first time this season in the defeat.

Roma enters the match following a 3-3 draw against Atalanta. Javier Pastore scored a second-minute goal, and Alessandro Florenzi and Kostas Manolas added scores to earn their club one point.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

