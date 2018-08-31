AC Milan hosts Roma at San Siro Stadium on Friday, Aug. 31, in the third week of Serie A league play.

Milan is coming off a 3-2 loss against Napoli. Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria each found the net for the first time this season in the defeat.

Roma enters the match following a 3-3 draw against Atalanta. Javier Pastore scored a second-minute goal, and Alessandro Florenzi and Kostas Manolas added scores to earn their club one point.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app.

