'Not Sure How to Feel': Reds Fans React as Liverpool Draw Chelsea in the Carabao Cup

The tough draws just keep piling up for Liverpool, as after landing the proverbial 'group of death' in the Champions League - facing PSG, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade - they now face a visit from Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The match takes place just four days before they travel to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League fixture in September, and adds to an already gruelling run of games. They will now face Tottenham, PSG, Napoli, Chelsea twice and Manchester City all in the space of four weeks after the international break comes to a close - and fans aren't sure how to feel.

Because PSG wasnt enough — Ebrahim Peer (@ebrahim_peer1) August 30, 2018

It will serve as a further test of their credentials as a top side, credentials they have so far gone some way to establishing with three Premier League wins on the trot without conceding a goal.

As far as the draw goes, some supporters think the Reds are up to the task, while some reckon it will be too much for them - and then there's those, naturally, who reckon it's a fix designed to screw the Reds out of a famous League Cup third round victory.





So, from the reasonable 'not sure how to feel' to the less so 'Chelsea will never be allowed to lose a game in a competition sponsored by a company who also sponsor them', here's what fans are saying to it on Twitter.

FIXED — Aaron Selva (@AaronSelva_) August 30, 2018









He beat had play a decent team I just want to win a trophy this season don’t care what one also please don’t start divock odonkey and donkeynic solanke — rob jones (@robjone95669996) August 30, 2018



