'Not Sure How to Feel': Reds Fans React as Liverpool Draw Chelsea in the Carabao Cup

By 90Min
August 31, 2018

The tough draws just keep piling up for Liverpool, as after landing the proverbial 'group of death' in the Champions League - facing PSG, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade - they now face a visit from Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. 

The match takes place just four days before they travel to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League fixture in September, and adds to an already gruelling run of games. They will now face Tottenham, PSG, Napoli, Chelsea twice and Manchester City all in the space of four weeks after the international break comes to a close - and fans aren't sure how to feel.

It will serve as a further test of their credentials as a top side, credentials they have so far gone some way to establishing with three Premier League wins on the trot without conceding a goal. 

As far as the draw goes, some supporters think the Reds are up to the task, while some reckon it will be too much for them - and then there's those, naturally, who reckon it's a fix designed to screw the Reds out of a famous League Cup third round victory. 


So, from the reasonable 'not sure how to feel' to the less so 'Chelsea will never be allowed to lose a game in a competition sponsored by a company who also sponsor them', here's what fans are saying to it on Twitter. 




You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)