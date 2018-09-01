How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in English Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 1. 

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Chelsea FC hosts AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 1, in the fourth week of English Premier League play.

Chelsea, which has won each of its first three league matches under the direction of manager Maurizio Sarri, looks to continue its strong start to the new season. Last week, the Blues pulled out a 2-1 win at Newcastle, which included Eden Hazard converting a penalty to aid the effort.

Bournemouth is coming off a 2-2 draw against Everton, a result the Cherries earned thanks to a game-tying, 79th-minute goal from defender Nathan Aké, a Chelsea loanee.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN.

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

