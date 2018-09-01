Lucien Favre Admits Disappointment With Stale Draw Against Hannover on Friday Night

Lucien Favre was left having to accept his sides shortcomings in Dortmund's 0-0 draw against Hannover, but remained insistent that his side have many areas to improve on.

Dortmund failed to exert their dominance on the game and did not do enough in front of goal to win all three points against a resilient Hannover side. The hosts' failure to create any real chances themselves was testament to Dortmund's firm defence, but the visitors were never going to win the game by defending deep.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Marco Reus was involved in both of Dortmund's best chances of the game, which came in the first half, and on another day either of the chances could have gone in. Reus' first chance saw his shot tipped past the post by the outstretched leg of Hannover keeper Michael Esser, before the German international hit the bar later on.

Favre admitted after the game: "Of course we wanted to win, but the 0-0 is ok. Hannover was well organised. It was very hard for us, we suffered."

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Favre explained he was not happy with how Dortmund started the game but insisted his side did do well to grow into the game, the Swiss manager explaining: "In the first 25 minutes we were not enough. Not good in the ball conquest, we lost the ball way too fast.





"There is a lot to do, we must have more possession. It's a question of movement. After 25 minutes it got better. But one can not say that we have determined the game. There is much to do."

Favre also responded to questions on Mario Gotze's appearance on Dortmund's bench by saying: "We have a lot of players in midfield. He was on the bench today. We have to see what happens in the future."





Dortmund will need to show the improvements Favre is demanding if they are to firstly qualify for the Champions League this season, and secondly to push Bayern for the Bundesliga title.



