Paul Pogba Looking to Force Through Man Utd Exit in January to Re-Join Juventus

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Paul Pogba is looking to force through his exit from Manchester United to join Juventus in the January window as his fractured relationship with Jose Mourinho continues.

Pogba, 25, made his way back to United a little over two years ago in a £89m move from Turin, and now the Frenchman wants to make a return to the Italian giants after struggling to hit his stride at Old Trafford - that is according to Tuttosport, via Football Italia

The Italian based paper claims the Frenchman is prepared to bail on United midway through the season after being motivated to end his relationship with Mourinho and instead link up with his former teammates and join Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus' new and exciting project.


While the Red Devils and Juventus are to clash in the Champions League group stage this season, if the World Cup winner was to change allegiances for the second half of the campaign he would not be cup tied under new rules set by UEFA.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Although the credibility of the report can be questioned as the paper could simply be trying to stir the pot ahead of the two teams meeting, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been prodding at the media as of late as reports linking Pogba with a move away from Old Trafford fail to dissipate. 

Raiola's most recent attack was targeted at United legend Paul Scholes after the former England international criticised Pogba following the defeat to Brighton, where he made reference to Ed Woodward selling his client. 

With the summer window now shut, it will be a long four months before the winter window opens as speculation over Pogba's future will continue to run rife. 

