Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Frustrated With Defensive Issues Under Marco Silva

On the back of a third draw in their first four Premier League matches of the season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made his feelings clear to manager Marco Silva with regards to what Everton must improve on to win games under his leadership.

Everton conceded a fourth goal from a corner this season during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Saturday, and Pickford has insisted that the Toffees must improve their defending from set pieces if they are to improve their form this season.

🦁 | @JPickford1 has been named in the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 squad for September's games against Spain and Switzerland. Good luck, Jordan! #ENG



More ➡️ https://t.co/Gh0DKSni1N pic.twitter.com/AHF0YkYNOU — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2018

“Everyone has their own different ways that they like to set up from a corner,” Pickford said, via the Daily Star.

“The main thing is not to concede – and we have conceded too many. It has cost us four points in the last three games. We need to sort it out.

“We all know how to play football. I think with the gaffer’s way of playing football – good football, good on the eye – we have the ability to do it.

FULL-TIME Everton 1-1 Huddersfield



Two goals in two minutes in the first half at Goodison Park ensure a tight contest finishes level#PL #EVEHUD pic.twitter.com/vLUN5kPkdu — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2018

“We have just got to trust ourselves and, if we do, it will be easier.”

Phillip Billing struck for Huddersfield as the Terriers took a surprise lead at Goodison Park on Saturday. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin replied for Everton just two minutes later to earn Silva’s side a point, the Toffees’ defensive issues were apparent in costing Pickford and his team the three points which were expected of them.

Similar problems also cost Everton during the 2-2 collapse against Bournemouth, in which the Toffees surrendered a two-goal lead, and Silva’s favouring of a zonal marking system is clearly taking time for the Everton players to adjust to, much to Pickford’s frustration.