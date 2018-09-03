Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Frustrated With Defensive Issues Under Marco Silva

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

On the back of a third draw in their first four Premier League matches of the season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made his feelings clear to manager Marco Silva with regards to what Everton must improve on to win games under his leadership.

Everton conceded a fourth goal from a corner this season during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on Saturday, and Pickford has insisted that the Toffees must improve their defending from set pieces if they are to improve their form this season.

“Everyone has their own different ways that they like to set up from a corner,” Pickford said, via the Daily Star.

“The main thing is not to concede – and we have conceded too many. It has cost us four points in the last three games. We need to sort it out.

“We all know how to play football. I think with the gaffer’s way of playing football – good football, good on the eye – we have the ability to do it.

“We have just got to trust ourselves and, if we do, it will be easier.”

Phillip Billing struck for Huddersfield as the Terriers took a surprise lead at Goodison Park on Saturday. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin replied for Everton just two minutes later to earn Silva’s side a point, the Toffees’ defensive issues were apparent in costing Pickford and his team the three points which were expected of them.

Similar problems also cost Everton during the 2-2 collapse against Bournemouth, in which the Toffees surrendered a two-goal lead, and Silva’s favouring of a zonal marking system is clearly taking time for the Everton players to adjust to, much to Pickford’s frustration.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)