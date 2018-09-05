Ex-Liverpool Favourite Danny Murphy Names Reds' Weak Link in Brutally Honest Assessment

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has let his feelings known about defender Dejan Lovren, with the pundit admitting he hoped the Croatian would not be returning to Liverpool's starting XI anytime soon.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Debate, Murphy pulled no punches when suggesting that the defender, who featured in this summer's World Cup final, was Liverpool's weak link at the back.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Lovren is yet to appear for Liverpool this season following a long break due to Croatia reaching the World Cup final.

As quoted from Sky Sports' Debate, Murphy said: "Lovren got to a Champions League final and a World Cup final and he’ll tell you he’s one of the best defenders in the world. 

"I’m not quite sure about that because watching Liverpool closely, even going into a Champions League final, my two biggest concerns were Lovren and the goalkeeper."

VI-Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has had a tricky time at Anfield since making the move to Merseyside back in 2014, as many of his mistakes have cost Liverpool matches, and thus the defender his reputation.

Murphy is keen to see Lovren's replacement Joe Gomez continue alongside the world's most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk, as the pair have enjoyed a successful start to the Premier League season. with Liverpool enjoying a 100 per cent record.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I’ve always felt, even last season, Everton, he gave a soft penalty out of nowhere. Teams were looking to play on his side and counter-attack off the back of him because he’s very vulnerable to counter attacks.

"He was Liverpool’s weak link. That’s why I’m so impressed with Gomez because the balance of the team is so much better with him and van Dijk."

The recent emergence of Gomez has been one Liverpool fans are excited about. Forming a comfortable partnership with van Dijk has seen Jurgen Klopp's side only concede one goal in the first four Premier League matches. 

