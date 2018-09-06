Portugal and Croatia play each other in an international friendly on Thursday, Sept. 6 at Estadio Algarve.

The fixture will mark the first time the two nations play each other since meeting in the 2016 UEFA European Championship. Portugal won the match, 1-0, on Ricardo Quaresma's 117th-minute strike in extra time, to advance to the competition's quarterfinal. Portugal eventually went on to capture the title.

The contest will also mark the first time Croatia will play since reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, where its lost to France, 4-2.

Portugal's all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo won't take part in the match–or Portugal's UEFA Nations League opener vs. Italy–but Luka Modric, the reigning UEFA Player of the Year and World Cup Golden Ball winner, will suit up for Croatia.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.