Andy Robertson Praises Liverpool's New Throw-in Coach and Reveals the Improvements He Has Made

Andy Robertson has praised Liverpool's new throw-in coach for helping the Reds to make small gains which will make big differences across the season.

Thomas Gronnemark was recruited by Jurgen Klopp this summer in an attempt to improve Liverpool defensively from throw-ins. The world-record holder raised eyebrows when he was appointed to work at Anfield, but Robertson insists that Liverpool's newest coach is making a difference.

When asked about Gronnemark's impact, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Robertson replied: "We are switched on when it comes to throw-ins – everyone is in better positions that we are finding easier, and the lads’ techniques have got better.

"We all got measured and I was one of the worst, but since the day he came in until now I think I’ve gained about six metres. It is the small gains that can make big differences."

The new Scotland captain added: "We have all bought into it and we are all improving and are a lot more accurate. I think it is a positive thing and it has definitely worked for us."

The full-back also said that the new coach has addressed one of Liverpool's few weaknesses during an impressive campaign last season. Robertson said: "The manager has probably looked back on last season and it was a very positive one for us, getting to the final of the Champions League and finishing in the top four.





“But the one negative he saw was that we surrendered possession when we had throw-ins.

It is effectively like a pass. He looked at it and thought: ‘How am I going to change this?’ He brought this guy in and already in the first four games we have been a lot better at it."